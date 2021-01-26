New
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
$47 $73
free shipping
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 40 mins ago
Superjare 39" Telescoping Snow Brush
$9 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BDZC268T" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Red & Black.
- Sold by Superjare Direct via Amazon.
Features
- rubber squeegee head
- detachable ice scraper
- 31" to 39" telescoping handle
- 270° 5-position head
- Model: 2301R
Advance Auto Parts · 1 wk ago
Meguiar's 25-Count Natural Shine Protectant Wipes
$1 $7
pickup
That's at least $4 less than you'd pay in store locally elsewhere and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
Features
- non-greasy formula
- suitable for vinyl, rubber, and plastic surfaces
- non-linting wipes
- defend against fading, cracking, and aging
- Scotchgard protector
- Model: G4100
Amazon · 2 days ago
Camco AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid
$6 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
These start at $9 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 18.375" x 3.75" x 1.33”
- Model: 44442
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Bridgestone Tires at Amazon
extra 15% off at checkout
free shipping
Save an extra 15% off over 400 tire options. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Bridgestone Ecopia EP150 Touring ECO Tire for $59.56.
bougerv.com · 1 mo ago
30A Generator Power Inlet Box
$46 $54
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ15" to save $8 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- Suitable for power backup during outage
- Indicator green light on the flip lid
- Anti-corrosive powder-coat paint
- Weatherproofing foam
bougerv.com · 1 mo ago
BougeRV Car Tail Carrier Bag
$41 $71
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFBB30" to take $30 off list price. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- 12-cu. ft. storage
- waterproof
- 6 security nylon straps
bougerv.com · 2 wks ago
BougeRV 180W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Cell Charger
$143 $190
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-50" for a savings of $47. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Tips
- It's on backorder, and ships in February.
Features
- pre-installed diodes
- 2 attached 3-ft. cables
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 26.38" x 58.27" x 1.38"
New
bougerv.com · 1 hr ago
BougeRV 50A RV Power Outlet Box
$37 $49
free shipping
Coupon code "AFFBOX" saves you $12. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- ETL listed
- 125V/250V
- weatherproof
- various mounting options
Sign In or Register