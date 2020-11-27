bougerv.com · 27 mins ago
BougeRV 180W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Cell Charger
$140 $190
free shipping

Apply coupon code "AFFBJ-50" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at bougerv.com

Features
  • pre-installed diodes
  • 2 attached 3-ft. cables
  • IP65 waterproof rating
  • 26.38" x 58.27" x 1.38"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AFFBJ-50"
  • Expires 3/31/2021
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Management bougerv.com
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register