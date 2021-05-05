Boswell UV Sanitizer Wand for $35
Yuwell · 4 hrs ago
Boswell UV Sanitizer Wand
$35 $70
free shipping

Apply coupon code "hdn526f48g" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Yuwell

Features
  • 2,800mAh battery
  • up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
  • disinfects and sterilizes
Details
Comments
  • Code "hdn526f48g"
  • Expires 5/23/2021
    Published 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
