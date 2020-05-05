Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dress to impress with this deal that is a savings of 80% off the list price and and incredible price for a Boston Proper dress. Buy Now at Boston Proper
That's a savings of $31 and the lowest price we could find. (Shipping typically adds $6.95 for orders under $50.) It's also a really low shipped price for any dress from a recognizable brand. Buy Now at Maurices
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
With free shipping, that's a savings of $27 and a great price for a dress, especially with pockets! (Shipping is usually $6.95 for orders under $50.) Buy Now at Maurices
Breeze into summer with a great deal on a new dress. Buy Now at Zulily
Save on women's casual styles, blazers, intimates, shoes and more. Shop Now at Boston Proper
