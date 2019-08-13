New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Bostitch Velvet Pink No-Jam Stapler w/Staples
$13 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Bostitch Velvet Pink No-Jam Stapler Bundle for $13.24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • 1,200 staples
  • magnetic pink push-style staple remover
  • Model: B326-PP-VLT-PNK
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Supplies Walmart Bostitch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register