New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Bostitch Personal Electric Pencil Sharpener
$13 $15
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Bostitch Personal Electric Pencil Sharpener in Blue for $12.88. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • hardened steel cutting blades
  • thermal overload shutoff
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Supplies Walmart Bostitch
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register