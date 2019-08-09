- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Bostitch Personal Electric Pencil Sharpener in Blue for $12.88. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Bostitch Office 3-in-1 Executive Stapler in Black/Gray for $9.29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bostitch Antimicrobial Stand-Up Desktop Stapler in Silver for $13 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart rolls back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 33 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Smart Planner Pro 2019-2020 Planner in Black for $18.70 with free shipping. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle for $3.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less in June. (For further comparison, it was previously an add-on item that required a purchase of $25 or more.) Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Sign In or Register