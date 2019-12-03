Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 21 mins ago
Bose Wave Music System IV
$280 $499
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Bose via eBay
Features
  • streams Pandora, Spotify, iTunes & more
  • CD Player & AM/FM Radio
  • programmable remote
  • iOS/Android remote app
  • dual alarm clocks with snooze
drekosh
It is the same price at Bose.com and these do not stream Pandora, Spotify, iTunes & more. I have one. It is radio, CD, and Aux input only.
1 min ago