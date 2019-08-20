New
Bose Wave Music System IV
$249 $300
free shipping

Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 less than a new one today. Buy Now

  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
  • streams Pandora, Spotify, iTunes & more
  • CD Player & AM/FM Radio
  • programmable remote
  • iOS/Android remote app
  • dual alarm clocks with snooze
Comments
