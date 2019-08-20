Personalize your DealNews Experience
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 less than a new one today. Buy Now
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO42" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $51.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Android in
Charcoal or Energy Green for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Onn Remote Control IR Repeater for $9.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the JBL Professional 5" Active Studio Monitor in Black for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
