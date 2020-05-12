Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 24 mins ago
Bose SoundWear Companion Wearable Bluetooth Speaker
$210 $300
free shipping

That's a price low by $30, but most sellers charge $299. It's also an excellent price for innovative immersion in music.

Update: It's now $209.90. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge
  • Removable cover for washing
  • Published 5/12/2020
    Verified 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
