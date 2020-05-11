Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 52 mins ago
Bose SoundWear Companion Speaker
$200 $297
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25, although most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • built-in controls
  • up to 12 hour battery life
  • 33ft wireless range
  • Model: 771420-0010
