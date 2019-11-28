Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bose SoundTouch 300 Wireless Soundbar
$399 $699
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Dolby Digital, DTS decoder
  • HDMI, microUSB
  • Bluetooth
  • Supports 4K pass-through
  • Model: 767520-1100
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
