Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Speakers
$279 $349
free shipping
Dell Small Business continues to offer the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
  • six personalized presets
  • OLED display
