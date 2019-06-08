New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$279 $349
free shipping
Dell Small Business continues to offer the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity
- six personalized presets
- OLED display
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
New
Dell Home · 1 hr ago
Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV
$479 $599
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $479 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount.
Features
- streams Pandora, Spotify, iTunes & more
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- CD Player & AM/FM Radio
- programmable remote
- iOS/Android remote app
- dual alarm clocks with snooze
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Onkyo Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker Pair
$69 $249
free shipping
Amazon offers the Onkyo Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker Pair in Black for $69 with free shipping. (Newegg charges the same, also with free shipping). That's $6 under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find today by $80. Buy Now
Features
- two 10-foot cables
- cloth grills
- wall mountable
- 100-watt peak input
- Model: SKH-410
Walmart · 3 days ago
Refurb Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar
$39
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $41 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 2-year warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 70Hz to 19kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm stereo mini jack
- USB
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Wireless Speaker
$59
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $51 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-hour battery life
- Model: SP50-D5B
Adorama · 1 wk ago
2 Klipsch Reference Floorstanding Speakers
$899
free shipping
Adorama offers a pair of Klipsch Reference Premiere Floorstanding Speakers in Cherry Vinyl for $899 with free shipping. That's a buck under our March mention, $450 per speaker, and is the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price for a pair today by $1,199.) Buy Now
Features
- each speaker features two 8" Cerametallic cone woofers
- 1" titanium tweeter
- frequency response of 32Hz to 25kHz
- Model: RP-280FA
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Small Business Clearance Sale
At least 45% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of desktops and laptops
Dell Small Business takes at least 45% off a wide range of laptops and desktops during its clearance sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
- Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $499 ($285 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3573 Intel Kaby Lake i5 16" Laptop for $529.99 (pictured, $80 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 days ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
