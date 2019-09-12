New
eBay
Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$99 $199
free shipping

That's $1 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $38. Buy Now

  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
  • WiFi
  • Bluetooth
  • streaming media services (such as Spotify, Deezer, and more)
  • active subwoofer
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Portable Speakers
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 5/5
