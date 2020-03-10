Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Bose via eBay.
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • supports streaming media such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and more
  • 6 preset buttons
  • Model: 731396-1100
