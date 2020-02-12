Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Bose SoundTouch 10 Bluetooth Speaker
$100 $200
free shipping

That's just a buck more than our mention from the week of Black Friday and the best deal we could find now by $70. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • available in Black
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • 6 preset buttons
  • supports streaming media such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and more
  • remote control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Bluetooth Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register