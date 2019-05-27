Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Black or Citron for $99.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $84.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal we could find now by $44.) Deal ends May 28. Buy Now
Features
  • Sweat- and weather-resistant
  • Up to 6 hours of playback on a full charge
  • Bluetooth with NFC pairing
  • Model: BOSE-761529-0030