Bose · 1 hr ago
Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones
$110 $200
free shipping

That's a low by $37, although most charge $199. Buy Now at Bose

Features
  • built-in heart rate sensor
  • Wireless range up to 30 feet
  • USB charging cable
  • Clothing clip
  • Carrying case
  • Inline mic
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • Pulse tips
  • Bose Connect app
