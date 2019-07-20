Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones in Energy Green (Apple) or Charcoal (Android) for $39 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
- inline mic and remote
- clothing clip
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO41" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $32, although most merchants charge well over $300.) Buy Now
- active noise cancellation
- in-line microphone
- up to 20 hours of playback
- carry case
- Model: Bose-QC35S2
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and is the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth
- NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
- built-in microphone
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "RTVRRQWQ" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $23 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Harman Audio offers the JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in Black or White for $8.95 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- 8.6mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 1-button in-line remote and microphone
- 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
- Model: JBLE15BLKAM
Dell Home offers the Bose Soundbar & BassModule 500 WirelessSoundbar System for $848 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
- eight microphone array
- Bluetooth, WiFi
- compatible with a variety of streaming services (Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music etc)
- voice control via Alexa
- HDMI
- three front-firing ellipical drivers, two side-firing ellipical drivers
