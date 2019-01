ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black or Navy for $176.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops them to. With, that's $19 under our mention from last month and the best price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the lowest price we could find by by $39.) Deal ends January 21.These truly wireless headphones are sweat and weather resistant (IPX4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L). They feature up to 5 hours of battery life per charge and an extra 10 hours with the included charging case.