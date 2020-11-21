That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
Published 1 hr ago
It's a savings of $150 off list and tied with our Prime Day mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver or Black.
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Arctic White.
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
That's a $13 drop from last week and $29 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty is provided.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $29 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Bose via eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies
- built-in mic
- inline controls
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "MV6OFPWB" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9ABOY-Store via Amazon.
- Works with iOS and Android devices.
- auto-pairing
- touch control
- IPX6 waterproof
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
In Teal only, that's $102 off and best deal we've ever seen for these headphones. They're less than half the price of other colors. Buy Now at JBL
- 50mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- on-ear controls with microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- Model: JBLE55BTTELAM
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Dell Home
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
