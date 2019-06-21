New
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $289.95. Plus, you'll bag $57.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $18 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $117.) Buy Now
- active noise cancellation
- in-line microphone
- up to 20 hours of playback
- carry case
eBay · 6 days ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in White or Red for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $9, although most stores charge around $60. Buy Now
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Degol via Amazon offers its Degol 3-in-1 Silicone AirPods Case Cover in Black for $7.68. Coupon code "NIQU4C9P" cuts the price to $4.22. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of TPU silicone
- cable port
- detachable carabiner
- anti-loss strap for AirPods
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones
$19 $79
free shipping
Klipsch via eBay offers the refurbished Klipsch R6i In-Ear Headphones for $19 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- A 1-year Klipsch warranty applies
- in-line remote and mic
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Ends Today
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
