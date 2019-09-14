Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price now by $94. (For further comparison, it's the best deal we've seen since June.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple (Green) or Android (Charcoal) for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: Color choices have been corrected. Buy Now
Bose via eBay continues to offer its refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31, from vendors with sufficient stock. Buy Now
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $2 under our April mention.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price now by $19.) Buy Now
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago (which didn't include points), the lowest price we've seen, and a great deal for adult Crocs shoes in general. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $3 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $16.) Buy Now
That's a buck under our April mention and $100 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundLink Mini II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $99.95. That's $50 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
