That's a savings of at least $70 off list price

Dell Small Business offers the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in White forwith. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. This 90-watt speaker features Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, six personalized presets, and an OLED display.Note: Most retailers are matching this price, including Walmart and Amazon