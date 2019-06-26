New
Rakuten · 24 mins ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$246 $350
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Silver for $289.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $246.46. That's $43 under last week's mention (although that included $58 in store credit) and the lowest outright price we've seen. Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
  • Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
  • rotating Alcantara earcups
  • up to 20 hours of playback per charge
  • carry case
  • Model: 789564-0020
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/26/2019
