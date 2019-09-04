Personalize your DealNews Experience
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best deal now by $61. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple (Green) or Android (Charcoal) for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: Color choices have been corrected. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
MijiaerDirect via Amazon offers its Mijiaer True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $46.99. Coupon code "6JAJDGH2" cuts the price to $25.84. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lasdolod Store via Amazon offers its Lasdolod Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $29.99. Coupon code "50TRIGOD" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Phitric Direct via Amazon offers the Phitric Bluetooth 5.0 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $31.99. Coupon code "P8MROS7B" cuts the price to $19.19. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Briggs & Stratton Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator for $1,099.99. Coupon code "CPO125" drops that to $974.99. Plus, you'll bag $48.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $73, although most charge $1,225 or more. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Speakers in Black for $399 with free shipping. Although it's price matched at a number of stores, it's $100 off list and tied with our May mention as the best we've seen. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Black or White for $279 with free shipping. Although it's price matched at a number of stores, it's $70 off list and tied with our June mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
