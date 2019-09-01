Personalize your DealNews Experience
Nationwide Distributors via Google Express offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $263.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts that to $237.59. With free shipping, that's pennies under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $51.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Android in
Charcoal or Energy Green for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the TaoTronics Bluetooth Over-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black for $69.99. Clip the on-page $10 off coupon and apply code "CVVON4LN" to drop the price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our June mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console in Jet Black for $349.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $19 under our mention from two days ago, and within a buck of the best price we've ever seen. (It is the lowest price we could find now by $35. ) Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130S-11IGM 81KT Intel Gemini Lake Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 less than a new one today. Buy Now
