ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Android in
Charcoal or Energy Green for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished pair by $31. Buy Now
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "5UWL9QDV" drops that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $23 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
HZY-US via Amazon offers the Anbes Q13 Wireless Bluetooth 4.2 Earbud Headphone for $14.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "QFGIRWNL" to cut that to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our March mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clipped coupon is now unavailable, making the final price $8.99. Buy Now
HiTrends via Amazon offers the HiTrends Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "505CKHWF" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
