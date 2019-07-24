New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$238 $280
free shipping

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO41" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal now by $32, although most merchants charge well over $300.) Buy Now

Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • in-line microphone
  • up to 20 hours of playback
  • carry case
  • Model: Bose-QC35S2
  • Code "PRO41"
  • Expires 7/24/2019
