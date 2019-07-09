New
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones
$250 $349
free shipping
Ending today, Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Black for $289.99. Coupon code "HOME20" knocks that to $249.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw this for $7 less last week. Buy Now
  • active noise cancellation
  • noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
  • Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
  • rotating Alcantara earcups
  • up to 20 hours of playback per charge
  • carry case
  • Model: 789564-0020
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires in 19 hr
