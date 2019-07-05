New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones
$243 $279
free shipping
Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Silver for $285.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $243.09. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $36.) Buy Now
Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
  • Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
  • rotating Alcantara earcups
  • up to 20 hours of playback per charge
  • carry case
  • Model: 789564-0020
  Expires 7/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
