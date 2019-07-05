New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$243 $279
free shipping
Discount Heaven via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones in Black or Silver for $285.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" knocks that to $243.09. With free shipping, that's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $36.) Buy Now
Features
- active noise cancellation
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa button
- rotating Alcantara earcups
- up to 20 hours of playback per charge
- carry case
- Model: 789564-0020
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/5/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
eBay · 22 hrs ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$238 $350
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $279.95. Coupon code "PRO15P" cuts that to $237.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal could find by $52 and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit. (We saw them for $252 with a $15 store credit three days ago.) Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- active noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- up to 30 hours of playback
- HiRes LDAC 96kHz sampling
- 4Hz to 40kHz frequency response range
- Model: WH-1000XM3
Ends Today
Amazon · 6 days ago
Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$19 $40
free shipping
Dacom Direct Store via Amazon offers its Dacom True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "J9QY474E" to cut that to $19.39. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- up to 6 hours playtime per single charge
- charging case
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers
$26 $55
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Smash v2 Canvas Sneakers in Charcoal or White for $34.99. Coupon code "PUMA25" drops it to $26.24. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $29 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 14.
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Sign In or Register