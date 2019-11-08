New
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$240 $279
free shipping

That's $18 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones. (It's the best deal now by $39.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Pro-distributing via eBay.
  • available in Black, Silver, or Rose Gold
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
