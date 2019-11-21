Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$210 $250
free shipping

That's a $30 drop since last week and the best price we've seen for these popular headphones. Amazon is still charging $299 for these headphones. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "PRO40C" to get this price. (You must be logged in to your Rakuten account to use it.)
  • It's sold by ProElectroncis Distributing Inc.
  • They're available in Black or Silver
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
  • Code "PRO40C"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 34 min ago
