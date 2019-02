ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones in Silver or Black for $304.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. With, that's $6 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $90 today. They feature compatibility with Google Assistant, noise cancellation, Bluetooth and NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts), and a noise-rejecting dual-microphone. Deal ends February 5.