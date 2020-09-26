Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
It's $135 under list price when new for this "like new" Bose-refurbished product. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
- Original packaging
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "GZVSTC23" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boliydy via Amazon.
- 1080P HD video
- 8 adjustable LED lights
- connects to cell phones, tablets, Mac, & PC
Applying coupon code "DYQMK9KB" makes this the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by USBNovel Direct via Amazon.
- Android 9.0
- 4GB DDR3 and 32GB EMMC
- supports 4K and 3D functions
- supports SD card for expanded memory
- includes US power adapter, HDMI cable, and remote control
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blue Dealz via eBay.
- for rooms up to 215 square feet
- three heat settings
- digital display
- Model: SG1500GLASS
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
