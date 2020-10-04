Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
-
Published 10/4/2020
Verified 10/14/2020
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- insert SIM card into a Fi compatible phone and download the Google Fi app to finish activation
- 4G LTE coverage
- $10 credit on the first bill
- Model: PCNV00010RE
Time to get your favorite "Monster Mash" on with some great October deals on speakers, headphones, and more. Prices start at around $10 after savings. Shop Now at JBL
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
It's $11 under what you would pay at other Toolsmith Direct storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay.
- D-handle for added grip & hand protection
- includes paracord lanyard & storage sheath
- Model: 910039
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Alto M/L.
- Bluetooth
- built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $149 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 7961451100
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
Sign In or Register