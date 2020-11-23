Shop and save on headphones, soundbars, computer speakers, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Shipping adds $4.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save up to 50% off headphones, up to 50% off video games, up to $250 off iPhone, up to 50% toys, and many more such offers. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of items including home items, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in Espresso Black or Platinum Silver.
- CD player
- alarm clock
- AM/FM radio tuner
- auxiliary port
- digital display with adjustable brightness and automatic dimming
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
Sign In or Register