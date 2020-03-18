Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Nordstrom
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders and is shipping them for free. You can save save on Gucci, Prada, Jimmy Choo, and Givenchy. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a variety of styles for men and women with prices starting at $68.50 after additional discount. Shop Now at Proozy
That's $2 under our October mention, up to $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a $27 drop since December, and a current low by $9. Buy Now at Nordstrom
That's the first sitewide flat discount we've seen, plus, all orders ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Save on thousands of styles from Tory Burch, Ugg, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
That's the best deal we could find by $9. (It's also $8 less than a very similar snap-neck North Face pullover we saw a month ago.) Buy Now at Nordstrom
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price now by $51. (It beats last month's mention by a buck.) Buy Now at Nordstrom
That's at least $10 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most charge around $160. Buy Now at eBay
