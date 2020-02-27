Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$300 $399
free shipping

That's $5 under our November mention the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Use code "ALT34" to get this discount.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • adaptive four-microphone system
  • optimized for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • up to 20 hours per charge
  • Code "ALT34"
  • Expires 2/27/2020
    Published 51 min ago
