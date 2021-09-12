New
Boscov's · 1 hr ago
60% off or more
free shipping w/ $59
Over a thousand items are discounted, including patio decor, furniture, garden tools, pottery, and more. Shop Now at Boscov's
Tips
- Shipping adds $9.95; orders of $59 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Ginger Island Coffee Table for $99.99 ($150 off)
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Big Lots · 3 wks ago
Big Lots Patio Clearance Event
25% off
Shop and save on patio furniture, cushions, umbrellas, rugs, planters, lighting, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Big Lots
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $12.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
Ends Today
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Scotts Pest & Weed Control at Amazon
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ Prime
There are 7 options to save on, with prices starting at $13. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured Scotts DiseaseEx 5,000 sq. ft. Lawn Fungicide 2-Pack for $24.86 ($21 low)
Amazon · 1 day ago
Merece 4" 20V Mini Chainsaw
$28 $70
free shipping
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "VPX2KOP9" to save $42. It's $7 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
Features
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- variable speed
- LED indicator
- Model: D901
Macy's · 3 days ago
Macy's Lowest Patio Prices of the Season
50% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
