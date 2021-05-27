Boscov's Memorial Day Sale: Up to 75% off
Boscov's Memorial Day Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $59

Save an extra 15% off most items sitewide for military and first responders, an extra 20% off mattresses, 40% to 60% off loungewear, 40% to 60% off patio furniture and accessories, up to 66% off swimwear, up to 75% off accessories, and more. Shop Now at Boscov's

  • Shipping adds $10 or is free with orders of $59 or more.
