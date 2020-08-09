That's $96 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $115 today. Buy Now at Lowe's
- fits a variety of routers
- aluminum top
That is a low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heat-treated manufacturing
- precision-engineered tips
- Model: ITP2R2205
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge around $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock July 14 but can be ordered now.
- adjustable
- Includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Take 30% off by clipping the
10% 5% off on-page coupon and applying code "20MLSC1K".
Update: The price increased to $112.49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Joy Tool via Amazon.
- 4 quick-connect spray tips
- 26-ft. high-pressure hose
- adjustable pressure
- spray gun
- brush
Save up $175 off select DeWalt power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off purchases of $199
- $90 off purchases of $349
- $175 off purchases of $499+
Shop a variety of portable generators priced from $234. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping fees.
Save on ranges, refrigerators, washers, and more. Brands include Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The banner advertises up to 30% off, but we found larger discounts on the website.
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
Save on select small appliances. Mini refrigerators start at $119, vacuums from $79, and chillers from $199. Shop Now at Lowe's
- In-store pickup is available, but varies by zip code. Shipping starts at $79, but some items ship free.
That's $60 off list and a great price for a tool set of this size. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup since shipping isn't available. (Truck delivery is available, but costs $79.)
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 TPI tooth design
- bi-metal construction and reinforced pair-setting teeth
- taper backs and plunge tip
- Model: RAP7PK
That's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at Zoro
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- wall or floor mount
- 98% thermal efficiency
- plugs into 120V outlet
- Model: ES4
Apply coupon code "LASER" to get this deal. That's $115 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.
Update: The price has dropped to $99 before coupon, $59.95 after. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- five-point level with points up/down, front and sides for plumb, level, align and 90 degree square
- Model: GPL5-RT
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- measures distances up to 65-ft. to within 1/8"
- Model: GLM 20
