New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Bosch Blaze Outdoor Connected Laser Measure with Camera
$240 $299
free shipping

Total Construction Store via eBay offers the Bosch Blaze Outdoor Connected Laser Measure with Camera for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • measuring range up to 400-square feet
  • adjustable zoom
  • accurate up to 1/16"
  • built-in rechargeable 3.6V lithium-ion battery
  • 11 different measuring functions
  • class II laser product
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Bosch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register