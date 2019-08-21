Personalize your DealNews Experience
Total Construction Store via eBay offers the Bosch Blaze Outdoor Connected Laser Measure with Camera for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 7-Piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by around $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 10-Piece Assorted T-Shank Jig Saw Blade Set for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch Corded Benchtop Router Table for $208.80 with free shipping, That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $80 less last Black Friday. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 12-volt 3/8" Right Angle Drill/Driver for $78.25. Clip the on-page to coupon to cut it to $66.51. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt TSTAK II Flat Top Toolbox Organizer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
CarLink via Amazon offers the Kufung Outdoor Solar Flood Light 2-Pack for $36.99. Coupon code "VCD436I8" cuts that to $24.04. With free shipping that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set in Black for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $210 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 3311 Premium Filtech Oil Filter for $4.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for a buck less in our May mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blade, with prices starting from $12.33. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Bosch ICON 18B Windshield Wiper Blade for $12.32 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 91-Piece Drill and Drive Set for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
