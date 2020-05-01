Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Bosch 47-Piece High-Carbon Steel Screwdriver Bit Set
$11 $17
curbside pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • insert bits, power bits, magnetic nutsetters, and a finder driver
  • made of the highest quality steel for durability
  • Model: T4047L
