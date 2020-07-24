New
Lowe's · 42 mins ago
Bosch 18V Variable-Speed Cordless Reciprocating Saw + CORE18V 18V 4Ah Battery Starter Kit
$99 $119
free shipping

That's $50 less than the next lowest price we found at a third party seller. You'll pay at least $228 from major retailers. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • The battery kit is automatically applied in the cart.
Features
  • compact design at 17.4"
  • 1-1/8" stroke
  • on-handed lock-jaw blade system
  • two speed settings and variable speed trigger
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/24/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
