That's $50 less than the next lowest price we found at a third party seller. You'll pay at least $228 from major retailers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The battery kit is automatically applied in the cart.
- compact design at 17.4"
- 1-1/8" stroke
- on-handed lock-jaw blade system
- two speed settings and variable speed trigger
-
Expires 7/24/2020
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find for this jam-packed set by $230, although most retailers charge $629. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V Max 1/2" drill/driver with 2 speeds
- 20V Max 1/4" impact driver with 3 LED light ring and one handed loading
- 20V Max 6.5" circular saw with 5,150-RPM motor
- 20V Max reciprocating saw with keyless lever action blade clamp
- Jobsite Bluetooth speaker (runs off 12V or 20V battery packs)
- 20V Max LED work light
- includes soft case, charger, and 2 20V Max lithium-ion batteries
- Model: DCK620D2
That's $4 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- max 13,300-RPM
- .045" wheel design
- Model: DW8062B5
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 0-52° miter angle range
- 0-45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
That's $90 off the list price for this miter saw. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Although the holiday may be over, you can still save on outdoor tools, appliances, grills, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
Save on appliances from major brands like Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
That's $60 off list and a great price for a tool set of this size. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup since shipping isn't available. (Truck delivery is available, but costs $79.)
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
That is a low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heat-treated manufacturing
- precision-engineered tips
- Model: ITP2R2205
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge around $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock July 14 but can be ordered now.
- adjustable
- Includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
That's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at Zoro
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- wall or floor mount
- 98% thermal efficiency
- plugs into 120V outlet
- Model: ES4
Sign In or Register