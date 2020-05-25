New
1 hr ago
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PC
free
via Epic Games Store

That's the lowest price we could find for this bundle by $18. Shop Now

Features
  • includes Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
  • bonus add-on content
  • cooperative gameplay for up to 4 players
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games
Staff Pick Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register