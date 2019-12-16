Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Shoebacca, buy one pair of boots and get a second pair at 50% off via code "NEWBOOTS". Plus, free shipping applies. Brands include select Timberland, Franco Sarto, Naturalizer, and Marc Fisher. Shop Now at Shoebacca
Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Discounted brands include Sperry, Red Wing, UGG, and Merrell. Shop Now at Sierra
Reebok's highest discount of the year, beating its Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials. Shop Now at Reebok
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Proozy
