Save on a selection from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for $199 ($200 off).
Save $599.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. It is scheduled to ship on September 24, 2021.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Save an extra $11 via coupon code "9QIYPLII". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZanChiavaBin via Amazon.
- three 3-foot cables
- one 6-foot cable
- one 10-foot cable
- Model: CY-SL200 1M
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's $100 less than last week's mention and $100 under what you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Black or Cream.
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
That's $300 off and the best price we could find. It's also $200 less than you'd pay for the unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Android 10
That's $30 less than you'd pay for this phone on another carrier. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Processor
- 6.6" Max Vision Display
- 48MP triple-lens rear camera & 8MP front camera
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (SD card support to 512GB)
- 802.11/ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAH30004US
