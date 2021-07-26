Boost Mobile 12-Month Prepaid Unlimited Talk & Text, 2GB LTE Data + Free SIM: $95

Take 51% off this talk, text, and data plan. Buy Now at StackSocial
- A 6-month plan is also available for $50 (52% off) or a 3-month plan for $30 (49% off).
- no annual contract
- mobile hotspot included
- works on most unlocked GSM phones
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Choose from over 170 items, with prices starting from $9.
- pictured is the OtterBox COMMUTER SERIES Case for iPhone Xs Max for $17.99 ($32 off)
Even with the $4.99 membership to get it shipped, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find.
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Includes 5 extra bonus batteries
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Get a deal on your favorite restaurant and save $82 off list price.
- good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $16.
- Bring your own phone. (Scroll down to find the link to check your device's compatibility.)
- Unlimited Talk/Text
- 1GB LTE Data
- SIM
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere.
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $60.
Update: Shipping is now $2.99.
- decentralized VPN and firewall solution
- works without a subscription
- 7-layer firewall
- plug and play
