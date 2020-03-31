Open Offer in New Tab
Bookshop: Online Bookstore Supporting Local Indie Bookstores
During this period of social distancing, it's important to support local businesses and that includes the arts. Many of us are retreating into the pages of a good book, losing ourselves in the stories we love, to get through these trying times--why not support your local indie bookstore while you stock up on new things to read? Bookshop.org allows you to pick from hand-curated lists by genre or browse at your own leisure by category.

Bookshop currently has over $200,000 raised to support local small bookstores across the United States, and most books on site are discounted as well, so you can save a bit while you help. Shop Now

  • Shipping starts at $3.50 and is usually filled within 2 to 3 days.
  • 10% of all non-bookstore affiliate sales go to support participating ABA independent bookstores
  • ABA independent bookstores will earn 25% commission directly on sales they generate, without keeping inventory, picking, packing, shipping or handling returns
  • about 75% of profit margins go to the independent bookstores, publications, and people in the book community
  • shipping is fulfilled by Ingram
