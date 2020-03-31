During this period of social distancing, it's important to support local businesses and that includes the arts. Many of us are retreating into the pages of a good book, losing ourselves in the stories we love, to get through these trying times--why not support your local indie bookstore while you stock up on new things to read? Bookshop.org allows you to pick from hand-curated lists by genre or browse at your own leisure by category.



Bookshop currently has over $200,000 raised to support local small bookstores across the United States, and most books on site are discounted as well, so you can save a bit while you help. Shop Now