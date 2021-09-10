New
Books-A-Million · 51 mins ago
Buy 2, get 3rd free
pickup
Stock up and save on a whole range of books from mysteries to kids' books. Shop Now at Books-A-Million
Tips
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "I don't like to see my "to be read" stack getting low, so sales like this are great for me. Bagging 3 books for the price of 2? I am in. Plus, there is a good selection to choose from, and I like variety."
- Choose store pickup, where available, otherwise shipping adds $4, plus $0.99 per item. Millionaire's Club Members bag free shipping.
- Eligible items are marked.
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
"Master Air Fryer Meals In No Time" Kindle eBook
Free
Save $3 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 1,406 pages
Amazon · 1 mo ago
"Learn How to Earn with Stock Trading" Kindle eBook
Free
Save $4 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 117 pages
Amazon · 1 day ago
How to Invest in USA Real Estate Kindle eBook
Free
Save $7 off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 134 pages
2 wks ago
Classic eBooks at StandardeBooks
free
Classic public domain literature for free download to your eReader, tablet, or phone. (Or PC if you can keep your eyes from boggling.) Shop Now
Tips
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Of course all of these public domain books are freely available elsewhere, but this site accomplishes two important things. First, it's an easily searchable repository of only classic books. Secondly, unlike a lot of the free downloads you might find on the Kindle store, or at Project Gutenberg, they're well-formatted and edited for typos, and come with good quality cover art."
Books-A-Million · 1 mo ago
"What To Say Next" Book
$3.97 $10
pickup
That's $6 off list, and the best price we could find for a new paperback copy by $3. Buy Now at Books-A-Million
Tips
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "I stumbled upon this book, at this very price in store, and got enthralled. I found it to be incredibly well written, different from anything I have read before, and it had a little of everything. Plus, I learned a thing or two while reading it. (I stayed up entirely too late last night finishing it. Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be browsing bargain priced books.)"
- Choose store pickup, where available, otherwise shipping adds $4, plus $0.99 per item. Millionaire's Club Members bag free shipping.
Features
- by Julie Buxaum
- 292-page, paperback
- young adult, fiction
